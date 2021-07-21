Price Chopper/Market 32 Saves Over 5M kWh Through Efficiency Project by Fairbanks Energy Services in Five Connecticut Stores

HINGHAM, Mass.–Fairbanks Energy Services, a division of Mantis Innovation and a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm, announced today the completion of a comprehensive energy efficiency project designed and engineered for Price Chopper/Market 32. The project helps to meet Price Chopper/Market 32’s sustainability goals while decreasing costs by $2 million annually with 75% of project cost covered by Eversource Connecticut utility incentives.

Price Chopper/Market 32, a supermarket operator with locations across the Northeast, sought comprehensive efficiency solutions to improve environmental impact, lower energy costs and update existing systems across five Connecticut locations. Fairbanks Energy Services designed a three-measure project for these five stores, based around HVAC, refrigeration and LED lighting improvements. The upgrades are estimated to save Price Chopper/Market 32 over 5,436,400 kWh and 47,900 therms annually – the financial equivalent of $2,198,000.

Due to the increased strain on supermarket infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the grocery industry is facing a need to improve operational systems while generating additional capital permitting reinvestment in their stores. By pursuing these efficiency solutions, Price Chopper/Market 32 is not only investing in their own energy infrastructure and decreasing annual operational costs but improving their sustainability as well. Through the project engineered by Fairbanks Energy Services, the new locations feature:

Modern LED lighting with occupancy sensors and controls

High efficiency evaporator fan motors

Rooftop unit demand control ventilation and fan staging controls

These solutions lower the stores’ energy usage, ultimately reducing their environmental impact while improving aesthetics, comfort, facility control and system output.

“We are proud to choose a project that addresses our sustainability goals while also lowering costs,” said Frank Blake, Director of Facilities Maintenance & Energy at Price Chopper/Market 32. “The work done by Fairbanks Energy Services supports our commitment to lessening our environmental impact. Their knowledge of CT utility programs allowed us to save significantly on several important upgrades for our stores, and now we’re able to reinvest money we would be spending on energy as early as next year.”

“We were excited to tackle this project with Price Chopper/Market 32 due to the opportunity to support essential infrastructure and provide large kWh and cost deductions through strategic energy efficiency solutions,” said Ross Fairbanks, Chief Operating Officer of Fairbanks Energy Services. “For every project we engineer, we work to provide the best possible savings for our clients, while improving aesthetics without sacrificing comfort levels. Our experience working in Connecticut gives us the ability to secure key incentives that allow these projects to become a reality.”

Fairbanks Energy Services recently completed a large lighting upgrade for WernerCo, international manufacturer of ladders and safety equipment. Efficiency upgrades can provide similar companies with important annual savings as, in response to COVID-19, businesses continue to optimize their facilities and decrease utility costs.

About Fairbanks Energy Services

Fairbanks Energy Services, the efficiency solutions division of Mantis Innovation, is a national, full-service design/build energy efficiency firm dedicated to providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and municipal incentive programs allow us to identify, develop and install solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The team’s decades of experience in providing energy conservation services for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country enable Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned with the comfort, aesthetics and budgetary needs of clients and their employees.

Learn more at https://www.fairbanksenergy.com and https://mantisinnovation.com/.

About Price Chopper/Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 131 supermarkets, employing 18,000 teammates, in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.