Save a Lot Donates More Than 102,000 Bags of Food to Charities Across the Country

ST. LOUIS-With the help and generosity of its valued customers Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, has donated more than 102,000 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to local charities fighting hunger as part of its Bags for a Brighter Holiday effort. Throughout November, Save A Lot customers across the country supported their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities and pantries, such as Feeding Tampa Bay, Acme Christian Thrift Store and numerous local and regional food banks. To further amplify the program’s impact, Save A Lot matched donation efforts for more than 100 top selling stores with a financial contribution to each store’s partner charity, totaling more than $47,500 in additional local support.

This year, as part of the 2021 Bags for a Brighter Holiday program, Save A Lot also leveraged the program to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. In addition to donating bags of food to local charities, the discount grocery chain provided a matching $4.99 donation for every bag purchased on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) to No Kid Hungry. As a result, more than 2,000 bags were sold on Giving Tuesday and, as part of its match, Save A Lot donated a financial contribution of $30,000 to No Kid Hungry.

In total, more than $500,000 worth of food will feed families in need this season. Each bag was stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot. A total of 630 Save A Lot stores participated in the food donation program with 10 stores selling more than 1,000 bags, including:

Tampa, Fla. (2271 E. Bearss Ave.)

Traverse City, Mich. (1115 S. Garfield Ave.)

Williamsburg, Ky. (1645 S. Highway 25 W.)

Whitwell, Tenn. (13205 Highway 28)

Athens, Texas (505 S. Palestine St.)

Tyrone, Pa. (111 W 13 th St.)

St.) Jellico, Tenn. (12075 S. Highway 25 W.)

Brandenburg, Ky. (2320 1 Bypass Road)

Hazard, Ky. (52 Grand Vue Plaza)

Albany, Ky. (415 Burkesville Road)

“The Bags for a Brighter Holiday program is all about community and giving back, which is especially important in today’s climate, and we’re truly humbled by the generosity and support shown by our customers,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Save A Lot. “Families everywhere should have access to fresh, high quality food options and seeing these communities come together to support those in need during the holiday season is what makes this program so special and worthwhile. We can’t thank our shoppers enough for their support this year as well as our friends at No Kid Hungry, who have allowed us to expand our reach even further in working towards ending childhood hunger.”

For more information about Save A Lot or the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program, please visit www.savealot.com.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with over 900 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).