C&S Wholesale Grocers Names Eric Winn Chief Operating Officer

Keene, N.H. — C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, names Eric Winn as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created position, Eric will lead both the Commercial and Supply Chain organizations to create a seamless customer experience. C&S Supply Chain Officer Peter Fiore will remain on the leadership team as a Strategic Advisor until his retirement at the end of 2022.

“C&S has made tremendous progress in the evolution of our business model. The recent announcements regarding our further expansion into retail with the purchase of Piggly Wiggly® Midwest and the re-launch of the iconic Grand Union supermarkets demonstrate that our innovative strategies will drive our long-term success,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

“Eric and Peter have been integral to C&S’s transformation. Peter has created a best-in-class supply chain organization that is the foundation of our continued growth. Eric has strategically realigned the commercial team to holistically serve all customer needs. His leadership across both areas of our business will create a seamless customer experience,” said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Eric brings a wealth of cross-functional knowledge, having held roles in procurement, operations and sales in his career at C&S, which will set him up for success in this new role. Most recently, he served as President of Commercial where he was responsible for strengthening the Company’s retail market presence. An industry veteran, Peter Fiore has more than 40 years of executive leadership in the industry. His decades of leadership in supply chain have been integral to our success.

###

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.