DoorDash and Southeastern Grocers Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

DoorDash announced a partnership with Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 400 stores throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Customers can now order groceries on-demand from their local SEG store, delivered in as little as 45 minutes, through DoorDash’s marketplace app and website.

SEG will offer tens of thousands of grocery items for delivery via DoorDash, from core grocery items including fresh produce, dairy, bread, fresh meat and seafood, as well as SEG’s selection of Own Brands products including SE Grocers, SE Grocers Prestige, SE Grocers Naturally Better, and SE Grocers Essentials.

“As consumers continue to crave speed and convenience with their grocery delivery, we are committed to making the experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Southeastern Grocers to offer consumers across the southeastern United States a convenient option to order their favorite grocery products at the tap of a button. Whether grabbing an ingredient for tonight’s dinner or stocking up on weekly groceries, consumers can now get what they want, when they want from their favorite SEG banner store on the DoorDash app.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our customers throughout the communities we serve,” said Adam Kirk, SVP of Marketing Operations for Southeastern Grocers. “Our partnership with DoorDash is a progression of our e-commerce capabilities that allows us additional opportunities to provide our customers with the quality and value they expect in our stores with the convenience of online shopping.”

In celebration of the new partnership, today through December 26, 2021, DoorDash customers can get 40% off their order of $40 or more up to a total value of $40.* In addition, from December 27, 2021 through January 2, 2022, DoorDash customers can get $10 off orders of $35 or more.**

All participating Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

Terms & Conditions

*Get 40% off your next order of $40 or more. Valid only with a minimum subtotal of $40 or more, excluding taxes and fees. The discount will automatically apply if your order cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 12/20/2021 through 12/26/2021, or while supplies last.

The maximum value of this discount is up to $40 dollars. Valid only at participating stores. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer valid for delivery only. One redemption per customer. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms- conditions.

**Get $10 off your next order of $35 or more. Valid only with a minimum subtotal of $35 or more, excluding taxes and fees. The discount will automatically apply if your order cart meets these conditions. Offer valid from 12/27/2021 through 01/02/2022, or while supplies last.



The maximum value of this discount is $10 dollars. Valid only at participating stores. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Offer valid for delivery only. One redemption per customer. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.