Barry Callebaut Leading In Corporate Action and Transparency On Deforestation

Out of nearly 12,000 companies which were scored by CDP in 2021, Barry Callebaut is one of 24 high-performing companies, securing a place on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’. After ranking for four years in a row as a CDP global climate leader with a score of A- for our climate reduction efforts, we are now for the first time, making the ‘A List’ as a leader in corporate action and transparency on deforestation.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, over 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

