Chocolate Academy North America Launches First Academy Magazine

the Chocolate Academy North America launching the first edition of their Academy magazine today!

The Chocolate Academy Chefs in Chicago and Montreal have come together to share a professional collection of recipes and step-by-step tutorials in pastry, confectionery, and baking. In this first edition, the Academy Magazine explores the latest industry trends, delves into tips and tricks, and introduces the latest from Barry Callebaut’s Gourmet house of brands.

The Chocolate Academy empowers chocolate artisans, pastry chefs, confectioners and bakers with solutions to improve their skills in chocolate and master new techniques and trends. Learn the secrets from leading chefs as they share their stories techniques and discuss industry topics.

U.S. readers can download the first edition of the magazine here: https://wvw.barry-callebaut.com/en/us/academy-magazine

English and French versions are also available for Canadian readers: