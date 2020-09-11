Guittard Chocolate Company Announces Launch of New “Mindful Choices” Chocolate

Burlingame, CA —Family-owned Guittard Chocolate Company, the San Francisco-based premium chocolate company with a more than 150-year history of crafting exceptional chocolate and cocoa, announces the launch of its new Mindful Choices chocolate—a new line designed to unite the artistry of chocolate with evolving dietary awareness. The new Mindful Choices collection introduces Beyond Sugar, an innovative new series of chocolate crafted with sugar alternatives, and includes Absolute Chocolate, a selection of classic Guittard products that celebrate cacao’s naturally bold character. The new line aims to expand possibilities in both flavor and function while providing solutions to customers interested in suiting a wide range of dietary preferences and needs. Guittard’s Mindful Choices line will be available for purchase directly through Guittard and its distributors beginning in September 2020.

Guittard has a long and rich history of pioneering chocolate craft in the United States, and this latest collection aims to continue that tradition by addressing evolving consumer dietary choices, without sacrificing the quality, craftsmanship and flavor for which Guittard is renowned. The new Mindful Choices line includes:

Beyond Sugar: Three all-new formulations with either no added or no refined sugar, designed to highlight the nuanced flavors of Guittard’s finest cocoa. Friendly for a variety of dietary needs and preferences, the Beyond Sugar line consists of:

· Santé 72% cacao dark chocolate wafers, made with organic coconut sugar: 1g net carbs*, 5g fiber, 2g sugar per 15g serving size* (not a low-calorie food)

o Created with zero sugar alcohols, no refined sugars, only one gram of net carbohydrates and two grams of sugar per 15 gram serving, Guittard’s 72% Mindful Choices chocolate wafers are keto and paleo-friendly as well as low-glycemic.

o Notes of roasted cocoa and deep chocolate lead to lingering dried fruit and nuttiness with endnotes of subtle coconut and lingering vanilla. Suggested applications include a coconut sugar brownie, or coconut sugar chocolate shell and ganache.

· Joie 61% cacao dark chocolate wafer sweetened with stevia & erythritol: 0g net carbs, 5g fiber, 0g sugar per 15g serving size* (not a low-calorie food)

o The 61% wafers are created with no added sugar, zero net carbs per 15 gram serving and are keto-friendly.

o The bean blends were sourced and roasts were chosen to complement the flavor contributed by the stevia and erythritol.

o Rounded chocolate notes amidst the comforting flavors of hot cocoa balanced with a subtle spiciness and vanilla. Suggested recipes include a keto-friendly chocolate frostie, or keto coconut bars.

· Vivre 58% cacao dark chocolate drop sweetened with stevia & erythritol: 0g net carbs, 5g fiber, 0g sugar per 15g serving size* (not a low-calorie food)

o The 58% cookie drops are created with no added sugar and zero net carbs per 15 gram serving, and are keto-friendly.

o Likewise, the bean blends were sourced and roasts chosen to complement the flavor contributed by the stevia and erythritol.

o Upfront chocolate flavor that lingers throughout, balanced with mild vanilla notes in a cookie drop format. Suggested for use in recipes such as keto double-chocolate cookies, or keto marshmallows.

Absolute Chocolate: 100% Pure cocoa—with rich and vibrant flavor, and endless application possibilities. Guittard’s Absolute Chocolate collection welcomes three vibrant and naturally potent expressions of cacao: a 100% cacao unsweetened chocolate wafer, cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs. Guittard’s Absolute Chocolate products are friendly for keto, paleo, and plant-based diets, and invite a true celebration of cacao’s characteristic bold flavor—all without any added sugar.

“Our Mindful Choices chocolate line was developed as a response to a changing consumer landscape,” explained president Gary Guittard. “We always strive to equip our customers with the tools they need to best serve their buyers’ needs and interests. This new collection aims to celebrate flavor in its purest form while providing solutions that fit a variety of lifestyles—be it keto, paleo, plant-based, or simply a desire to eat products that are simple and delicious.”

Guittard’s Mindful Choices products join the rest of its offerings in commitment to its company-wide Cultivate Better™ initiative—a platform that invests in growing and sourcing for taste and quality to deliver sustainable and long-term value to cocoa-growing communities and farmers in honor of the company’s resolution to craft for flavor.

ABOUT GUITTARD CHOCOLATE COMPANY: As the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate company in the United States, Guittard Chocolate Company, now under the fourth and fifth generation of family management, continues to grow with the same innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability that has made it one of the world’s most respected makers and suppliers of premium chocolate over the past 150+ years. For more information, please visit us online at www.Guittard.com or @GuittardChocolate.

*Net carbs = Total Carbs – Total Dietary Fiber – Sugar Alcohol