The Latest Wellness Revolution: Plant-Based Snacks With Functional Ingredients

As the demand for plant-based products continues to soar, we spot an interesting development in new plant-based product releases. Product wrappers are filled with health benefits, dietary requirements and sustainability claims.

From nutrient-packed pastries to superfood-infused chocolates, there seems to be a seamless marriage of veganism and functional food. This means foods with specific – mental or physical – health-boosting properties, consumed mainly for this specific purpose. Are we heading towards a future where indulgence, wellness and sustainability coexist on every plate? Explore this exciting new frontier where consumers ask the food industry to deliver it all.

