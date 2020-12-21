Barry Callebaut Releases Forever Chocolate Progress Report 2019/20

These achievements are highlighted in our Forever Chocolate Progress Report 2019/20, which we published in December. It is our fourth Report since the launch of Forever Chocolate in 2016, listing our progress towards the goal of making sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025. Our progress data shows we are creating impact in unprecedented times.

  • We mapped 181,861 farms on geographic and socio-economic data
  • We trained 94,946 cocoa farmers on child labor awareness
  • We distributed over 2.0 million cocoa seedlings and over 1.6 million shade trees
  • We sourced 61% of our non-cocoa ingredients from sustainable sources
  • Our global Gourmet brands, Callebaut, Cacao Barry and Carma have successfully implemented a 100% sustainable cocoa supply chain

