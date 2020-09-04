Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate Strategy Once Again Recognized as a Leader Among Peers

Forever Chocolate, Barry Callebaut’s plan to make sustainable chocolate the norm, was recognized by Sustainalytics as the #2 sustainability strategy out of 182 assessed companies in the packaged food industry. Sustainalytics is the leading company assessing the industry’s efforts to manage the environmental, social and governance risks in supply chains. This year’s result, which succeeds Barry Callebaut’s top ranking in 2018/19 by Sustainalytics, confirms that Barry Callebaut is consistently leading among peers.

Why is this assessment important?

Undertaking the assessment is in response to a growing interest from investors and societal stakeholders to understand whether sustainability strategies are managing supply chain risks and delivering impact. By participating annually in Sustainalytics it provides a solid and well respected third-party assessment of our investments in sustainability. The rating also has an additional importance for Barry Callebaut as its Sustainalytics score also defines partly the credit margin applicable to its EUR 1 billion syndicated, revolving credit facility.

