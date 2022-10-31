Barry Callebaut Joined Chicago’s “Halloweek” Celebration in a Big Way

CHICAGO-City of Chicago Mayor Lori E. LIghtfoot celebrated an early Halloween this weekend with Barry Callebaut Americas’ CEO and President Steve Woolley at the Chicago “Halloweek” Arts in the Dark Parade on October 29, 2022. Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading chocolate manufacturer, is the lead sponsor of both the parade and of Halloweek.

Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, was proud to be the lead sponsor of the City of Chicago’s 3rd annual “Halloweek” Halloween festivities and the Arts in the Dark parade. ‘Halloweek’ festivities bring together City departments, corporations, and community-based organizations to plan Halloween-related activities for Chicago residents of all ages.

The parade celebrated Halloween as the “artist’s holiday” and featured cultural organizations and artists from every corner of the city. It was a magical evening of spectacle puppets, music, dancing, and fire spinners, all set against the backdrop of historic State Street. As a special treat before the parade, Barry Callebaut ambassadors were joined by Dancing Trick-or-Treaters who brought the theme of Chicago’s “Year of Dance” to life. Barry Callebaut also donated thousands of pounds of candy to sweeten the experience.

“Barry Callebaut is very proud to partner with the City of Chicago to support Halloweek. The Arts in the Dark Parade is an iconic occasion in our city which engages our youth, represents all of our diverse communities, and celebrates our vibrant spirit,” Steve Woolley, CEO and President of Region Americas of Barry Callebaut, said. “We were glad to add moments of chocolate joy to this year’s celebration. Chicago has been home to Barry Callebaut for 15 years and we are so honored to be a part of this true Chicago experience.”

Barry Callebaut also hosted a special reception to kick off Halloween at their headquarters in Chicago attended by City of Chicago First Lady Amy Eshleman, civic leaders, local performing artists and community partners.