Barry Callebaut Chooses Northeast Brazil for New Logistics Point

The expanded footprint will increase delivery speed to customers in the region, enabling a projected 20% increase in sales

Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announces the expansion of its operation in Brazil through the opening of a logistics point in the Northeast. Customers ranging from distributors to chefs in the region will be able to buy products directly from the company, with a delivery route from the capital of Alagoas, resulting in shorter lead times. The Bahia region will continue to be supplied by the factory in Extrema, Minas Gerais.

The new venture by Barry Callebaut will increase proximity to customers in the Northeast of the country, offering better shipping terms to partners. “Our expanded reach in the region will improve our ability to not only serve a greater range of customers, but will also provide greater speed to serve the market,” Paul Halliwell, Managing Director of South America at Barry Callebaut Group, explains. With more agile deliveries and less need for inventory by customers, the expectation is for an increase of approximately 20% in sales to the region.

All products in the company’s portfolio – imported Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Mona Lisa, Carma and the Brazilian brand Sicao – will be stored in a support plant in the industrial region of Maceió. “Barry Callebaut is always looking for expansion opportunities to optimize access to our product range. The arrival in Maceió is another step in getting closer to our current and future customers,” reveals Bruno Scarpa, Commercial Director of South America at Barry Callebaut Group.

About Barry Callebaut

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products with over 175 years of chocolate-making heritage. It masters every step of the value chain, from sourcing raw materials to producing the finest chocolates. Its products are available in over 137 countries, with 64 factories and 25 Chocolate Academies worldwide. It employs over 12,500 people and has trained around 335,000 chocolate professionals in 2020-21 alone. Furthermore, all its gourmet chocolate brands are produced with 100% sustainable cocoa. Its mission is to be the number one in the chocolate, bakery, and pastry segments. Barry Callebaut is a vertically integrated company with a strong presence in cocoa-origin countries and a unique global presence.

In Brazil, the Group markets products under the brands Callebaut (Belgian-made), Cacao Barry (French), Carma (Swiss), Sicao (local) and Mona Lisa (global decorations brand). Since 2010, it has had a chocolate factory in Extrema (MG) – Barry Callebaut’s first in South America – which uses Brazilian cocoa beans from Bahia and Pará to produce Sicao’s chocolates, fillings, toppings and confections. And in Bahia, in Ilhéus and Itabuna, it has two manufacturing plants dedicated to cocoa processing, in addition to a seedling nursery maintained by the Cocoa Horizons Sustainability project.

About Callebaut®

Callebaut® is the Authentic Belgian Chocolate of high quality, made with sustainable cocoa. The group’s iconic brand, known for its excellent workability to achieve perfect results in any application. Over the past 100 years, our chocolate has been recognized by artisans and chefs around the world and has had protected designation of origin since 1911. Callebaut® supports cocoa farming communities through the Cocoa Horizons Foundation and is a global brand of the Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa.

About SICAO®

SICAO® is a brand of high-quality chocolate and chocolate substitutes, made in Brazil with the perfect touch for the Latin American palate. Its goal is to provide practicality and convenience to the recipes of the chocolate, bakery, pastry, and ice cream sectors. It has a wide range of products that will be the greatest allies of chocolate masters and is ideal for small businesses thanks to its high quality and convenient prices.

About Cocoa Horizons Foundation

Cocoa Horizons is a comprehensive nonprofit program that focuses on the prosperity of cocoa farmers and helps build self-sustaining agricultural communities that protect nature and children. The Cocoa Horizons Foundation is an independent organization supervised by the Swiss Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority. Barry Callebaut has been working together with the Foundation since 2015.