Barry Callebaut Ranked at The Top for The Management of ESG Risks by Morningstar Sustainalytics

Barry Callebaut is positioned in the 1st percentile in both the Food Product and Packaged Food companies by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Barry Callebaut has been recognized as an industry leader in the management of the ESG risks in our supply chain.

Overall, Barry Callebaut was recognized as “Leader” in both the Environmental and Social categories, and as an “Outperformer” in Governance. This achievement reaffirms our standing within the broader food and beverage industry.