Barry Callebaut Ranked at The Top for The Management of ESG Risks by Morningstar Sustainalytics

Barry Callebaut Bakery November 17, 2023

Barry Callebaut is positioned in the 1st percentile in both the Food Product and Packaged Food companies by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Barry Callebaut has been recognized as an industry leader in the management of the ESG risks in our supply chain.

Overall, Barry Callebaut was recognized as “Leader” in both the Environmental and Social categories, and as an “Outperformer” in Governance. This achievement reaffirms our standing within the broader food and beverage industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut

Related Articles

Bakery

Barry Callebaut’s Forever Chocolate Strategy Once Again Recognized as a Leader Among Peers

Barry Callebaut Bakery September 4, 2020

Forever Chocolate, Barry Callebaut’s plan to make sustainable chocolate the norm, was recognized by Sustainalytics as the #2 sustainability strategy out of 182 assessed companies in the packaged food industry. Sustainalytics is the leading company assessing the industry’s efforts to manage the environmental, social and governance risks in supply chains.