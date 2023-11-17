Lesaffre Strengthens its Presence in the United States

Lesaffre, a key global player in fermentation and microorganisms, announces a series of investments in the U.S. to strengthen its geographical footprint in the region, respond to growth in nutrition and health, and better serve its customers.
Lesaffre, present in the United States since 1978, employs more than 600 people in this country in its yeast , bacteria and baking ingredients factories, Baking Center™ and corporate headquarters. The Group continues to grow through several capital investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint and adapting to the new needs of its customers in nutrition, health and biotechnology.
“For 170 years, Lesaffre has offered solutions based on fermentation and micro-organisms that are ever more relevant given the food challenges of tomorrow,” said Brice-Audren Riché, CEO of Lesaffre. “At Lesaffre, we innovate every day to offer our customers solutions adapted to their needs, thanks to our global know-how. This is essential considering the major food challenges we face today and will face in the years to come. Being as close as possible to our customers is one of our priorities. The development of our geographical footprint in the United States is a key enabler to better serve every day our North American clients…”
