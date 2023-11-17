Lesaffre Strengthens its Presence in the United States

Lesaffre, a key global player in fermentation and microorganisms, announces a series of investments in the U.S. to strengthen its geographical footprint in the region, respond to growth in nutrition and health, and better serve its customers.

Lesaffre, present in the United States since 1978, employs more than 600 people in this country in its yeast , bacteria and baking ingredients factories, Baking Center™ and corporate headquarters. The Group continues to grow through several capital investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint and adapting to the new needs of its customers in nutrition, health and biotechnology.