US Foods is on the Hunt for Deals

US Foods Holding Corp., which supplies American restaurants and hotels with everything from pastries to burgers, is seeking to expand its foodservice distribution business via acquisitions.

The company aims to follow the template it set when it recently bought Renzi Foodservice, a distributor in upstate New York with more than $180 million in annual revenue. It was Rosemont-based US Foods’s first acquisition in more than three years and gives it a presence in a region where it lacked a distribution center. The idea is to shorten the supply chain by expanding its distribution network.

“You can think about us doing acquisitions that fit that bill, that help us get more efficient,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Flitman said during an interview at the company’s headquarters. “There’s a lot of fragmentation in the industry that I think gives us a chance to add local scale.”

