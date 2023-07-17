Middleby Acquires TERRY Water Treatment Solutions

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) has announced the acquisition of TERRY Water Treatment Solutions.

The company has a proprietary, environmentally friendly solution to eliminate and prevent scale build up associated with water usage in commercial foodservice equipment including steam, ice and beverage products. TERRY has $5 million in annual sales and is based in Chandler, Ariz.

“TERRY Citryne® is an exceptional, proprietary technology that we are very excited to add to our portfolio. The chemical free, biodegradable solution is proven effective in the removal and prevention of water scale, which is extremely important in commercial foodservice,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “TERRY is currently a partner with several Middleby brands, and our customers have greatly benefitted from their solution with improved equipment performance, reduced maintenance, and consistent high quality of food, ice and beverage.”

