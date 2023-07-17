Markon Launches New Proprietary Ready-Set-Serve Harvest Crisp Blend

Salinas, California – Markon Cooperative is proud to announce the launch of our new proprietary salad mix, Ready-Set-Serve® Harvest Crisp Blend. Launching in mid-July, this versatile product will be available through Markon’s member-distributors throughout the US and Canada.

Developed at the Markon’s Chef Summit, an annual event that brings together our member and foodservice customer chefs to reinforce our commitment to innovation and support of the Salinas Valley community, Ready-Set-Serve® Harvest Crisp Blend consists of kale leaves mixed with shredded broccoli, carrots, and radishes. This hearty combination of textures and flavors can be served raw or cooked and works across all day parts. An ideal bowl or salad base, the Harvest Crisp Blend holds up to the most substantial toppings and creamiest dressings.

Pre-cut, washed, and ready-to-use, this labor saver provides 100% yield and creates zero waste in the kitchen. As with all Ready-Set-Serve® brand items, it is backed by Markon’s 5-Star Food Safety Program® and is GMO-free. Shipped in a four/one-pound pack size that is convenient for foodservice operators, it is available year-round—grown, harvested, and processed by our trusted, long-term grower-supplier partners.

“Our new Harvest Crisp Blend is the perfect balance of color and crunch,” Markon CEO Andy Hamilton explains. “We strive to bring innovation to our membership and their customers that helps create new ways to bring Markon to the menu and create produce solutions for the foodservice industry. This unique ingredient makes a great option for a wide variety of recipes ranging from smoothies and burgers to upscale salads.”

The new Harvest Crisp Blend will be featured during the IFPA Foodservice Show in Monterey, California on July 28. Be sure to stop by booth #502 to learn more about how Markon continues to redefine fresh through every step of the journey from field to plate.

About Markon

