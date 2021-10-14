Markon Launches Markon First Crop Trimmed Leeks

Salinas, California – To help streamline and minimize kitchen prep, Markon Cooperative is introducing Markon First Crop Trimmed Leeks, which is now available to foodservice operators in convenient five-pound packs.

Leeks are a versatile ingredient with a sweet and subtle flavor that can be used for a variety of menu options, such as salads, soups, and side dishes. Markon First Crop (MFC) Trimmed Leeks are a 100% usable product, with the root and the upper leaves already removed. MFC Trimmed Leeks are also a more sustainable option for operators since there is no trimmed waste and a smaller packaging size, meaning less room is taken up in a walk-in cooler.

MFC Trimmed Leeks is available to operators though Markon’s foodservice members: Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods Company.

“Markon continues to innovate and introduce new products to meet the growing back-of-house demand to minimize kitchen labor and time spent prepping ingredients,” said Executive Chef Vic Vegas. “The new MFC Trimmed Leeks save time without sacrificing quality or taste and allow chefs to focus more easily on creating the delicious, healthy food options consumers continue to want.”

MFC Leeks usage ideas include:

Sauté chopped leeks, mushrooms, diced onions, and garlic; add chopped potatoes, thyme, and vegetable stock; simmer until tender, purée and add a touch of cream.

Add chopped leeks and smoked salmon while scrambling eggs and cream; serve with snipped chives.

Toss together thinly sliced leeks, chopped Granny Smith apples, shredded carrots, and crumbled bacon; stir in mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.

Arrange halved leeks in a baking dish; top with butter, salt, garlic, and Parmesan cheese; roast until tender.

Like all Markon’s produce, the new MFC Trimmed Leeks are backed by Markon’s unparalleled 5-Star Food Safety ® program, which is based on specifications, inspections, information, and third-party audits at five key points: fields, facilities, transportation, distributor warehouses and operators’ kitchens. For more chef inspiration, visit Markon.com.

About Markon

Markon Cooperative, Inc. brings a fresh approach and thinking to all of its premium farm-to-table produce so foodservice operators can offer the freshest ideas to their consumers. Based in Salinas, California, Markon serves as the produce purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors (Ben E. Keith Foods, Gordon Food Service, Gordon Food Service Canada, Nicholas & Company, and Shamrock Foods) and their North American foodservice customers. Learn more about Markon’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, safest, and freshest produce at Markon.com.