Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Five Major Retailers After a Year of Innovation and Proven Results

ISELIN, N.J.- Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2023. Highlights included enabling five major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform, collectively seeing a 17% increase in average basket size across partners, welcoming two new leaders to the Birdzi team, and receiving recognition as a leading innovator in digital product technology.

“Our growing, collaborative group of retail customers play a pivotal role in the evolution of our robust Customer Intelligence Platform, and their unique perspectives serve as sources of inspiration and improvement”Post this

Impressive Client Updates and Results

Birdzi’s revolutionary customer intelligence platform improved on previous success in 2023 and attracted several new major regional grocers like: Brookshire’s Grocery (BGC), Northeast Grocery (NGI), Rouses, Redner’s Markets and Berkots Super Foods.

These regional grocers now join Birdzi’s impressive portfolio. Birdzi’s current customers have

A 17% increase in average basket size from $44.02 in 2022 to $51.50 per shopper.

A $388.96 rise in annual spending per shopper based on one visit per week.

A 16% increase in percentage of sales from loyalty members.

A 10% increase in the number of categories shopped, indicating heightened engagement across more areas of the store.

Additionally, retailers saw a sharp increase in digital engagement using Birdzi’s VISPER solution. Personalized and targeted emails made possible with Birdzi’s platform earned a 62% open rate and 36% of email recipients activated their personalized offers. Further, 45% of those shoppers went on to purchase promoted product, leading to impressive ROI, increased shopper engagement and heightened loyalty.

Strengthened Industry Position With New Hires

Birdzi also welcomed two key members to the Birdzi team in 2023, Linda Wakim and Pasquelo Tate. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and strengthen Birdzi’s position as a trusted partner in the grocery space.

As VP of Customer Success, Linda Wakim’s unique blend of knowledge enables her to guide retailers through comprehensive data deep dives, unlocking valuable insights and harnessing the full potential of their customer experiences.

As VP of Sales, Pasquelo Tate understands the unique challenges that grocers face, empathizes with their pain points and demonstrates how Birdzi’s solutions are tailored to effectively address these challenges.

Award Winning Innovation

Birdzi’s innovative customer intelligence platform has gained rapid acceptance among independent and regional grocery chains with its end-to-end personalization and analytics capabilities. As a result, VISPER 2.0, Birdzi’s leading solution, was highlighted as a Game Changer by Store Brands. As well, NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal, recognized Birdzi for its excellence in technology and leadership in 2023.

Continued, Customer-Focused Upward Trajectory

Looking to 2024 and beyond, Birdzi will further develop its comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem. The Birdzi platform road map includes further development of the VISPER solution with VISPER 3.0 on the horizon, implementation of budgeting controls, CPG integration and incorporating personalized wellness goals into VISPER campaigns.

“Our growing, collaborative group of retail customers play a pivotal role in the evolution of our robust Customer Intelligence Platform, and their unique perspectives serve as sources of inspiration and improvement,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “By actively engaging with our retailers and listening to their input, we gain firsthand insights into their specific expertise, challenges, objectives and aspirations within the industry.”

To learn more about how Birdzi helps grocers develop true 1:1 personalization and shopper engagement, please visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.