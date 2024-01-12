Heritage Grocers Group Expands Retail Operations With Spectrum Enterprise Technology Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., announced today that it is providing technology solutions to Heritage Grocers Group, a specialty Hispanic and ethnic food retailer, that are helping to facilitate the grocery chain’s expansion efforts. Heritage Grocers Group, the parent company of iconic grocery banners including Cardenas Markets, Los Altos Ranch Market, and Tony’s Fresh Market recently acquired El Rancho Supermercado and now operates 114 grocery stores across Arizona, California, Illinois, Kansas, Nevada and Texas.

“We’ve added more than 50 stores to the Heritage Grocers family since Spectrum Enterprise first became our technology partner, and the digital solutions it helped us implement have made it easy to scale and adapt the model as we continue to expand,” said Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer, Heritage Grocers Group. “While each of our brands provides a unique in-person experience that reflects the culture of the local community, it is important to our overall operations that the digital experience is consistent across our customers and employees regardless of where they shop or work.”

Across Heritage Grocers’ store locations, Spectrum Enterprise is providing connectivity and managed IT services to ensure critical network uptime and security for credit card transactions, AI-driven inventory tools, environmental monitoring IoT sensors, online ordering and delivery services. Heritage Grocers is using the Spectrum Enterprise all-in-one solution Managed Network Edge at each store location to be able to take advantage of 24/7/365 network monitoring and cybersecurity protections. With national reach and local account teams, Spectrum Enterprise can simplify IT operations for Heritage Grocers’ internal teams so they can focus on other operational priorities.

“We are building on the strength of our partnership in these local communities where our technology is helping to provide a better customer experience,” said Rob Roache, Group Vice President, Strategic Market Sales, Spectrum Enterprise. “Network modernization is essential to remaining competitive in today’s digital first environment. By replacing legacy systems and establishing a single, unified network platform to operate all store locations, Heritage Grocers can more easily embrace the latest technology offerings that benefit stores.”

Spectrum Enterprise provides multiple solutions for Heritage Grocers Group, including Fiber Internet Access, Managed Network Edge with SD-WAN for flexible network access and security and Wireless Internet Access.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America’s largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions. The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.