Dollar General Announces Updates to Store Operations Leadership

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced Steve Sunderland’s intent to leave the Company as its executive vice president, store operations effective January 19, 2024. Steve Deckard, the Company’s current executive vice president, growth and emerging markets, will transition to an expanded role leading store operations across Dollar General retail locations, Mi Súper Dollar General in Mexico, pOpshelf stores, and the corporate store operations teams. In addition to the Company’s domestic and international store operations, Deckard will continue to lead real estate, asset protection and DG’s Wellbeing strategies.

“We are grateful to Steve (Sunderland) for his many years of dedicated service to our communities, customers and our store employees,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “His contributions to our store operations for nearly a decade have supported our growth from more than 11,000 stores in 2014 to our nearly 20,000 locations across the U.S. today.”

Deckard, who has been with the Company for 18 years, began his DG career in 2006 as a regional director of stores and has held roles of increasing responsibility in store operations, strategy and financial planning, asset protection, among others. As senior vice president of emerging markets, Deckard led the Company’s international expansion into Mexico prior to his promotion to EVP, growth and emerging markets in June 2023.

“Since joining Dollar General in 2006 as a leader in our stores, Steve (Deckard) has consistently shown his ability to deliver strong results while remaining focused on our customer,” continued Vasos. “As we get back to the basics across all functions at DG, we are confident Steve’s proven leadership, deep understanding of our operations, and commitment to our mission position him uniquely to drive our stores’ success today and into the future.”

Deckard earned both his bachelor’s degree in operations management as well as his master’s degree in strategic management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of November 3, 2023, the Company’s 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.