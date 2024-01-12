Ocean Mist Farms Frost-Kissed Artichokes Back for Limited Time

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, announces their first Frost-Kissed® crop of the season currently being harvested out of their southern growing region in Coachella, Calif. These specialty artichokes are shipping now and will be intermittently available throughout the winter. Special petal inserts have been developed to help educate the consumer about the unique condition of these artichokes.

“Frost-Kissed artichokes are truly a specialty item and the very definition of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’,” said Bobby Bellew, Director of Farming. Created naturally after enduring a frost which occurs when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or colder, the artichokes’ skin darkens due to the freezing condition. Continuing, “The brown outer layer is strictly cosmetic – similar to a sunburn – and peels off once cooked resulting in a green (cooked) artichoke that consumers are familiar with.”

According to Sr. Director of Marketing, Mark Munger, “The browning of the exterior petals of the artichoke in no way effects the eatability or quality of the artichoke, and in fact seals in the flavor which has a distinctive nuttier flavor that many consumers prefer.” Munger added, “These unique artichokes with their nutty flavor are only offered by Ocean Mist Farms, and are only available on a limited basis after a frost occurs in our winter desert growing region.”

Bellew noted “In the winter of 2022-2023 there were no frosts, so no Frost-Kissed artichokes found their way into the marketplace, much to the disappointment of many artichoke aficionado’s.” “As much as frosts can be destructive to vegetation and farming, sometimes Mother Nature produces something truly amazing from what many consider to be an unfortunate weather condition,” Bellew concluded.

