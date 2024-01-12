Southern Specialties’ Carlos Solf Announced as East Coast Chairman of PAIA

Pompano Beach, Florida – Southern Specialties, Inc. announced Carlos Solf, vice president of procurement for Southern Specialties, assumes the role of PAIA co-chairman East Coast for 2024-2025. The West Coast co-chairman is Craig Rolandelli of JMB.

Solf, a native of Peru, joined Southern Specialties 22 years ago after earning his masters degree from the University of Notre Dame. Under his stewardship Southern Specialties’ asparagus program has grown to become among the largest in the nation.

In his role as PAIA co-chairman Solf will help guide the association in its efforts to advance the trade industry and progress the entire asparagus category as a whole, according to Patricia Lleras of PAIA.

Both Solf and Rolandelli have acknowledged the significant contributions of the past co-chairmen Walter Yager and Jay Rodriguez over the last several years.

Southern Specialties is a grower, importer, processor and shipper of a variety of specialty products grown in Central America, South America, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. The company distributes from its Pompano Beach, Florida headquarters, and facilities in San Luis, Arizona.