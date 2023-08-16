Birdzi Partners With Berkot’s to Optimize the Grocer’s Data and Personalize the Customer Experience

ISELIN, N.J.– Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced that Berkot’s Super Foods will rely on the technology provider’s innovative solutions to personalize and elevate shopping experiences. This partnership will help the regional grocer utilize its wealth of customer data and incorporate new digital touchpoints to engage its customer base.

Berkot’s is a family-owned and operated neighborhood grocery store with locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. Berkot’s is dedicated to the communities it resides in and is committed to providing high-quality products and experiences for its shoppers. To achieve this mission, Berkot’s was interested in leveraging Birdzi’s advanced reporting dashboards and analytics capabilities to better understand and serve its customers.

By turning to Birdzi, Berkot’s will receive automatic insights into its shoppers’ behavior and preferences. These insights then power Berkot’s loyalty program as well as a personalized list of deals that are specifically designed to enhance the shopper’s individualized experience. Birdzi’s loyalty program helps shoppers make the most of rewards, instant rebates, personalized recommendations and more. The personalized experiences and offers foster a sense of community which drives loyalty, frequent visits and larger basket sizes.

“At Berkot’s we want our customers to feel at home,” said Trent Senne, director of IT, Berkot’s. “By taking that extra step to fully leverage Birdzi’s loyalty program and shopper analytics dashboards, we can create highly personalized experiences that make each shopper feel heard and valued. We are looking forward to delighting our shoppers with these individually curated opportunities.”

Birdzi’s technology will be used by all 17 of the grocer’s locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. All Berkot’s customers will enjoy personalized offers that consider their product preferences, previous categories shopped, price sensitivities and more.

“A one-on-one approach to outreach is key to establishing a sense of community,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “Berkot’s is already reaping the benefits of the heightened connectivity personalization fosters as it brings its customer engagement capabilities to the next level.”

To learn more about how Birdzi helps grocers optimize their data to personalize customer experiences, please visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Berkot’s

Berkot’s Super Foods is your neighborhood, family-owned and operated, full-service grocery store. Our mission is to earn your loyalty through our commitment to quality, community and opportunity. We are dedicated to offering fresh, quality groceries every day at competitive prices. We strive to make each community part of the Berkot family by participating in community events, both personally and financially. We are committed to providing rewarding jobs and career opportunities to the people within our communities. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of our customers through our commitment to Quality, Community, & Opportunity.