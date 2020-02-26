Pazazz Apples Prevail In Blind Taste Test the “Jolly Rancher” of Apples is Majority Favorite Among Nine Popular Brands

Elgin, Minn. – Pazazz™ apples, the proprietary variety from Honeybear® Brands, has been selected as the clear favorite in a blind consumer taste test. The taste test challenged consumers’ perceptions about their own apple flavor preferences, opting for the variety with an “intense flavor pop.”

The recent blind taste test and in-depth interviews, conducted by Churchill Group at Leede Research in Minneapolis, found that 57 percent of participants preferred the taste of Pazazz apples over the eight other varieties sampled. The next most popular variety was Cosmic Crisp, with 26 percent preference.

“With Honeycrisp being ranked the number one apple in the country, there was no surprise that participants were almost all Honeycrisp fans, but it was interesting that 91 percent of those selected Pazazz as their favorite over their beloved Honeycrisp,” says Don Roper, VP sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Over and over we heard respondents gush over the robust flavor of Pazazz and their desire for a tangy apple. Pazazz delivers that. Its profile is perfectly balanced with both sweet and tart. When the majority of self-described honeycrisp lovers choose PAZAZZ as their favorite tasting apple, it certainly reiterates the fact that this is a special apple.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the results and feedback from this taste test,” says Kristi Harris, Brand Manager, Honeybear Brands. “The apple industry has developed some fantastic new varieties and consumers are demanding better flavor than some of the tired varieties found on the deck. “Complex, vibrant flavor” was used by panelists to describe their appreciation for Pazazz.”

A descendant of the Honeycrisp variety, Pazazz has a flavor all its own with a perfectly balanced sweet and tart flavor profile. Often described as the Jolly Rancher of apples, this clean and refreshing variety packs a strong crunch with flavor that does not fade as the season progresses, making it a perfect year-round option. Pazazz sales continue to steadily rise as the variety continues to surprise tired apples lovers with its unique flavor.

