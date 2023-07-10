Preferred Sales + Marketing (PSM) Welcomes New Sales & Marketing Executive to Lead Nationwide Expansion

San Juan Capistrano, CA — PSM a leading provider of sales and marketing services in fresh produce and food brands, is thrilled to announce the addition of Paulina Villarreal as the new National Sales Manager. With a strong track record of driving growth and extensive experience in the industry, Paulina joins PSM to spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives and nationwide expansion.

As the National Sales Manager, Paulina will oversee all sales and marketing activities across the nation, working closely with our industry partners and our team to develop and execute innovative strategies that enhance brand awareness, drive distribution, and increase market share. Paulina brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having successfully led sales and marketing teams in both start-up and established organizations.

With an exceptional ability to identify emerging market trends and adapt marketing campaigns accordingly, Paulina will play a pivotal role in positioning PSM as the premier choice for growers and selected food brands. Her strong analytical skills and data-driven approach will ensure the optimization of sales funnels and the implementation of targeted marketing campaigns to maximize ROI.

Paulina attended University of Monterey, MX where she demonstrated exceptional leadership. Additionally, her passion for nutrition and wellness supports brands, along with her deep understanding of customer behavior and market dynamics.

“With her strategic vision and expertise, we are confident that Paulina will take our sales and marketing efforts to new heights. She is well-equipped to drive customer-centric strategies that align with PSM’s mission and values.” Kristyn Lawson” CEO/President

“I am honored to join PSM and be part of a dynamic team and contribute to the success of the brands we represent and support. Professionally, I am passionate about creating and executing best growth practices and taking sales and marketing to the next level.” Says Paulina Villarreal

Preferred Sales + Marketing is excited about the new chapter this appointment represents and is confident that Paulina will play a pivotal role in the company’s continued success.

About Preferred Sales + Marketing (PSM)

PSM is a leading provider of sales and marketing in the food industry with exclusive partnerships with growers and selected brands across multiple channels. With a dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and a customer-centric approach, PSM has established itself as a trusted industry leader for over 20 years. The company is committed to continuous growth, innovation, and exceeding customer expectations.