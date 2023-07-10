Ian Grigg Rejoins Sun Belle Inc. as Director of Berry Supply Chain

Schiller Park, IL – Sun Belle Inc. is pleased to announce that Ian Grigg has joined Sun Belle Inc. as Director of Berry Supply Chain in its Chicago area headquarters. In this new position, Grigg is managing supply from production through order fulfillment.

“We are delighted Ian Grigg has rejoined us as we continue the rapid expansion of our markets and our supply of conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, golden berries and cranberries,” stated Janice Honigberg, founder and president of Sun Belle Inc. “Ian brings a wealth of distribution and

operational expertise as well as deep knowledge of Sun Belle, Giddings Fruits S.A., and the overall berry industry.” She added, “We are also pleased to again market and distribute blueberries from Giddings Peru and Chile given recent agreements with Giddings Fruits S.A., as well as continuing to be the exclusive representative for Giddings Berries Mexico.”

Grigg was Director of Business Development at Sun Belle from 2009-2014. He was then at Bulkmatic Transport Company through 2019, where he led business development teams in the U.S., Mexico and Colombia, establishing bulk freight terminals and other logistics operations in major Colombian cities. Most recently, Grigg was Chief Operating Officer of Giddings Berries USA, importing and selling Giddings’ berries from Peru and Chile. He rejoined Sun Belle at the end of May.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to work with Janice Honigberg and her incredible team at Sun Belle again,” said Grigg. “We will be increasing efficiencies for our growers and strengthening an already uniquely agile and effective supply chain for our customers. I am very much looking forward to the next chapter.”

Janice Honigberg founded Sun Belle in January 1986 in Washington, D.C. In June 2002 she and Julio Giddings, together with Patricio Cortes, founded a berry venture including Sun Belle Mexico S.A. de C.V. and Sun Belle Berries S.A. in Chile (today Fruits Giddings Mexico and Giddings Berries Chile and Peru).

Sun Belle has five distribution centers: Jessup Maryland; Schiller Park Illinois; Miami Florida; Oxnard California; and Laredo Texas. The company is a major international marketer and distributor of premium berries year-round under the Sun Belle and organic Green Belle labels.