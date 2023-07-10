IPR Fresh Celebrates 20th Anniversary as a Leading Bell Pepper Shipper

IPR Fresh, a prominent name in the produce industry, proudly commemorated its 20th year as a leading bell pepper shipper with a grand celebration last week. The momentous occasion brought together its founding family, the Obregon’s, to honor this remarkable milestone and unveil the company’s new image. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Francisco “Pancho” Obregon, the visionary founder who passed away in 2015.

As the president of IPR Fresh, Jose Luis Obregon took center stage during the celebration, expressing his deep gratitude towards the entire workforce and the invaluable grower partners. The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the collective efforts and commitment of the employees who have contributed to the company’s success over the years. The heartfelt message emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration in maintaining IPR Fresh’s position as a leader in the bell pepper shipping industry.

Founded in 2003, IPR Fresh has established itself as a reliable and trusted partner in the produce industry. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently delivered top-notch bell peppers to clients across North America. The 20th anniversary celebration was a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Obregon family and their team, who have worked tirelessly to maintain the company’s reputation as a frontrunner in the industry.

The event also marked the unveiling of IPR Fresh’s new image, symbolizing its evolution and commitment to continued growth. The refreshed brand identity reflects the company’s core values, innovative spirit, and progressive vision. As IPR Fresh embarks on its next chapter, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional products and services, fostering strong partnerships, and staying at the forefront of the bell pepper shipping industry.

IPR Fresh looks forward to the future with optimism and determination, continuing to build on its legacy of excellence. With a strong foundation and a renewed sense of purpose, the company remains committed to delivering the finest bell peppers while prioritizing sustainability and customer satisfaction. As it celebrates two decades of success, IPR Fresh remains poised for further achievements and looks forward to the next 20 years and beyond.

About IPR Fresh:

IPR Fresh is a renowned bell pepper shipper and a leading player in the Nogales produce industry. With an unwavering commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, IPR Fresh has successfully served clients across the country for over 20 years. As a family-owned business, IPR Fresh values strong partnerships, innovation, and sustainability, cementing its position as a trusted name in the bell pepper shipping industry.