Changes to the Canadian Grade Compendium: Volume 2 – Fresh Fruit or Vegetables

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published a notice to inform industry, that changes have been made to the Canadian Grade Compendium: Volume 2 – Fresh Fruit or Vegetables.

These changes reflect what we heard from industry, trading partners, stakeholders, and the feedback received during the consultation period. The changes include:

· A new standard for greenhouse miniature seedless cucumbers· Updates to the grades and requirements for greenhouse cucumbers, including changes to size requirements and clarifications to terminology for defects and tolerances

The modified and new standards are found in Part 2 Grade Requirements for Fresh Vegetables.

The CFIA is committed to providing industry with sufficient time to adjust product grading and labels. The transition period begins July 7, 2023, when this change came into force, and ends on January 6, 2024.

As of January 7, 2024, the previous grade requirements will cease to apply, and all regulated parties must comply with the new requirements.

Consult the notice to industry to learn more.

Questions or concerns can be sent to cfia.labellingconsultation-etiquetage.acia@inspection.gc.ca.