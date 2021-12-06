Sakata Seed America Announces Sale of Carrot Program to Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc.

Morgan Hill, California – Sakata Seed America has officially signed an agreement finalizing the sale of its carrot breeding program to long-standing corporate partner, Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc., or IFSI. IFSI is an independent company delivering leading research, product development, licensing, and production for the seed industry’s sweet corn and field crops, and has partnered with Sakata Seed Corporation for many years on a number of crop breeding and production programs.

“IFSI is a long-time partner and friend of Sakata. We align well on our respective company’s ethos and values, including a strong commitment to quality, service, and our customers. We are confident that IFSI will take this program to new heights, and we’re proud to support IFSI and the program’s success through joint marketing and logistics efforts,” stated John Nelson, Executive Vice President of Sakata Seed America.

Effective immediately, IFSI will integrate the Sakata carrot program into day-to-day operations, including fulfillment of existing and future orders for domestic and international business.

“The IFSI team is committed to delivering world-class genetics and the acquisition of the Sakata Seed America carrot program is another forward step in fulfilling this mission. We are excited to collaboratively grow and expand on existing carrot genetics and provide a comprehensive portfolio to the market, including Nantes, Cut and Peel and Fresh/Cello categories,” said Clinton Naugle, CEO of IFSI.

The combined goal of the Sakata Seed America and IFSI partnership is to ensure market excellence for the supply chain, growers, distributors and, ultimately, end consumers. Sakata will assist IFSI in research, as well as sales, logistics, and production efforts for current and future carrot genetics.

About Sakata Seed America: Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.

About Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc.: Illinois Foundation Seeds, Inc. is a leading research, product development, licensing and production company established in 1937. For over 80 years, in locations around the world, the IFSI commitment to development and dedication to exceptional quality has remained the same. The IFSI name means you can count on industry-leading products, research, licensing and service. For more information, visit www.ifsi.com.