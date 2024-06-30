Solata Foods Recalls Fresh Spinach and Spinach Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Solata Foods LLC. of Newburgh, NY, is recalling its “Fresh Spinach” listed below because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Fresh Spinach” was distributed locally in retail stores. The product comes in various sizes listed below with all brand names, All packages have lot numbers # 40606 and 11006 on the package and with an expiration date of 6/20/24 and 6/24/24 stamped on the side. The product UPC codes are listed below.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of L. monocytogenes in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Production of the product has been suspended

Consumers who have purchased 9-ounce packages of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Or any Spinach listed below are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (845) 393-0089.

Product Codes Listed Here.