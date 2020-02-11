Stemilt Unveils New Have a Plant Pop-Out Display For Apples

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Stemilt and Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) have joined forces to create the produce industry’s first pop-out merchandising display featuring the Have a Plant™ consumer call-to-action. The pop-out orchard display is a 3D piece tree designed to help retailers increase apple display sets while also utilizing high-graphic cartons that the fruit ships in, or a Stemilt pop-up merchandising bin.

Launching in March, the pop-out orchard display will help retailers promote multiple varieties of apples at once. The tree makes a great merchandising piece for three upcoming events happening around plants and nutrition, including: March’s National Nutrition Month, Earth Day on April 22nd, and Family Wellness Month in May. The Have a Plant™ logo and a call-to-action for consumers to eat more apples as part of the growing trend of eating plants are both focal points of the colorful display.

“We’re big supporters of PBH’s strategic transformation and the new Have a Plant™ call-to-action,” said Brianna Shales, Stemilt senior marketing manager. “The pop-out orchard display joins many other Stemilt marketing activities that will help consumers know and recall Have a Plant™. Apples are an ideal #haveaplant food choice to include as part of a fruit and veggie filled lifestyle that leaves you feeling happy and energized.”

The pop-out orchard display was designed with merchandising flexibility in mind. It easily tucks behind DRCs or standard cartons that Stemilt fruit ships in. The display also works with the company’s pop-up display bin options and easy pallet displays. They can help promote bulk or bagged fruit, or a combination of both.

“The tree display features a variety of apples and colors so that retailers can define their own product mix as part of their springtime apple promotions. “Spring is an important time to promote apples in produce and ads featuring multiple varieties has proven to be an effective way to lift the entire category.”

Stemilt is a long-time advocate of PBH and an early adopter of the Have a Plant™ logo on its packaging, and now merchandising displays. PBH has embarked on an impressive consumer and influencer outreach effort since Have a Plant™ launched last April. This spring, PBH will work with Stemilt to highlight apples beyond the point-of-sale to its 1 million+ active social media audience.

“We’re thrilled that Stemilt is leveraging the Have A Plant™ Movement as a platform to promote their brand and varieties of fruit,” says Katie Toulouse, Marketing and Communications Director for PBH. “This is exactly how we envisioned PBH members utilizing the new digital and social ecosystem to bring promotions to life beyond the walls of the retailer. We truly welcome these types of partnerships that help make eating fruits and vegetables FUN, and the first thing people think about and choose when they see the word ‘plants’ – whether in store or online.”

Stemilt recommends utilizing the display with promotions around Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady®, Pinata®, or Red Delicious apples. Organics and different bag sizes, including the company’s popular Lil Snappers® 3lb. kid-size fruit line, all integrate with the display. Stemilt will work with retail dietitians at participating retailers to extend the promotion and Have a Plant™ messaging.

“Apples have a great story to tell from a nutritional standpoint, but they are also a natural source for energy and one of the most portable produce items out there,” said Shales. “We look forward to working with retailers and in-store dietitians to help more shoppers #haveaplant with Stemilt apples.”

