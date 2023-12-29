Sun Belle Announces Availability of Seasonal Red Currants

Schiller Park, IL – Consumers this holiday season are delighting in the availability of Chilean red currants. The first arrivals of this seasonal specialty fruit hit stores under the Sun Belle label in mid-December and will be available through mid-February.

Ken Hopps, Sun Belle director of business development, recently visited its partner farms in the central Chilean region of Maule and reports a “strong program on board.”



Tart, with a hint of sweetness, red currants grow in bright shiny clusters, making them especially appealing for recipes and garnishes. These pearl-shaped, juicy berries are perfect on cheese and grazing boards, with game and poultry, and in salads, jellies, baked goods, desserts, and beverages.

“We love to bring red currants to our customers,” said Sun Belle CEO Janice Honigberg. “Their beautiful bright color adds a bright spot in winter. They are also wonderful leading up to Valentine’s Day.”

To learn more about the availability of red currants, retailers can contact their Sun Belle sales representative or sales@sun-belle.com.

SUN BELLE and GREEN BELLE are leading brands of premium quality conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, golden berries, cranberries, pomegranate arils, cherries, and red currants. Sun Belle LLC, part of the Frutura family, operates five distribution centers nationally, including Schiller Park, Illinois; Jessup, Maryland; Oxnard, California; Miami, Florida; and Laredo, Texas. The company is recognized for its commitment and exceptional service to its customers, dedication to quality and freshness, expert handling, the introduction of superb new berry varieties, and the ability to fulfill mixed berry programs.