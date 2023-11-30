Sweet Karoline Blackberries are Primed for an Exciting Season

Although smaller in size, Sweet Karoline® blackberries pack a big flavor punch! Sweet Karoline® is a little blackberry that is primed to put more blackberries in more households. With blackberries trailing their berry counterparts (raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries) in household penetration. Better tasting blackberry varieties are the key to getting more consumers to try them and add them to their weekly shopping list.

Blackberries have progressed from that wild berry picked on a summer evening during your childhood. From breakfast to dessert, blackberries are being used more creatively by consumers, but their flavor isn’t the only selling point. Of the berries, blackberries are at the top for antioxidants. According to John Hopkins Medicine, Blackberries are second only to black raspberries when it comes to overall nutrition. Blackberries are vitamin and nutrient dense with a high amount of fiber and antioxidants, and less sugar than other berries.

Building on the past few years’ momentum, Berry Fresh is excited for this year’s Sweet Karoline® season from Mexico. “Let’s bring blackberries into the spotlight!” says Jyoti Bhogal, VP of Sales & Marketing for Berry Fresh. “We are excited about this year’s season and our plans to promote Sweet Karoline with our retailer partners and straight to the end customers as well. Customers are asking for this variety now and we have plans to expand our distribution.”

With blackberry supply from Mexico on the horizon, Sweet Karoline® is forecasted to begin entering the market late December. With the heavier supply hitting in later February and continuing through Spring.

As more and more people add berries to their shopping list, varieties like Sweet Karoline® help keep blackberries top of mind for both health and flavor enthusiasts. To echo Jyoti’s sentiment, ‘it’s time for blackberries to shine!’

Sweet Karoline® is a blackberry variety co-owned by Berry Fresh known for its sweet flavor and resistance to red cells. Berry Fresh is a leading year-round grower and marketer of premium blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries to customers in the Americas.