NARBA 2022 Conference Goes Virtual

The North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association (NARBA) has reached the decision that its annual conference in February 2022, will move to a virtual conference format due to the ongoing disruption of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The conference was previously formatted as a hybrid meeting, both in-person in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and virtual. All sessions will now be live-streamed for virtual participation and will be available to registrants for on-demand viewing for an extended period post-conference.

“Last year’s virtual conference gave us the ability to share all the information of our conference with people all over the country and all over the world,” comments NARBA president Jim Jedele. “We are pleased to build on that experience for this meeting.”

A pre-conference virtual short course for novice growers, “Getting Started in Raspberries & Blackberries”, runs bi-weekly January 31 – February 21st. This course will be led by some of the leading caneberry educators from around the country. Sign up today and catch up on the recorded sessions!

Conference sessions feature top experts and experienced growers. Topics include caneberry breeding, pest and disease control, high tunnel and long-cane production, food safety and farm management, ag and labor policy, and marketing. Over 50 speakers from around the world are included in the two-track format. The virtual format includes opportunities for live Q&A and online networking.

To see a detailed program for the virtual conference, view a full list of speakers and find event registration information, please visit www.raspberryblackberry.com/2022-north-american-raspberry-blackberry-conference/

The North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association is a membership association of growers large and small, researchers, suppliers, and others in the caneberry industry.

For further information and updates about the 2022 NARBA annual conference please contact Darcy Kochis at darcy@foodfirstmarketing.com.