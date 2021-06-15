Sweetgreen Co-Founders Confirmed as Keynote Presenters at Organic Produce Summit 2021

MONTEREY, CA – Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman, co-founders and co-CEOs of nationally acclaimed fast causal restaurant chain sweetgreen, have been confirmed as the first of two keynote presenters at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), this September in Monterey, CA.

Sweetgreen was founded in August 2007 by Jammet, Neman and Nathaniel Ru, three months after they graduated from Georgetown University‘s undergraduate business school. Recognized as one of the nation’s most progressive food companies, sweetgreen has over 120 locations across the United States, and more than 3,500 employees.

“As the country reopens and consumers return to eating meals outside of the home, we’re thrilled to have two dynamic and engaging leaders who have created the most recognizable fast casual salad restaurant brand in the United States talk with OPS attendees. Sweetgreen has an unparalleled commitment to sustainability and building healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” said Susan Canales, President of OPS. “Both Nicolas and Jonathan are very excited to speak at OPS on the importance of their commitment to providing fresh foods that are truly impacting consumer’s lifestyles and eating habits.”

OPS 2021 is a live and in-person two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across North America. Over 1,000 attendees will meet September 15-16 in Monterey, CA to exchange ideas, information, and insights of the organic fresh produce industry. In addition to the pair’s presentation, a second keynote presentation will be announced next month. Also, a series of four educational sessions featuring informative and engaging topics and leaders from the organic fresh produce industry are being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fifth annual OPS features a sold-out exhibition that will showcase over 150 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors exhibiting their products to over 200 retailers and buyers. Field tours at the nation’s leading organic producers are also available for qualified retailers and wholesalers at OPS.

Retailer and general registration for OPS 2021 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com. Additional information about the event, including schedule, sponsors, and a complete list of exhibiting companies is also available on the website.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe.