Trudeau Farms Brand Curly Parsley Recalled due to Salmonella

Last updated2023-05-03
Summary
ProductCurly Parsley
Issue Food – Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Distribution
|1
|Trudeau Farms
|Curly parsley
|160 g
|0 68567 12520 8
|All bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023 inclusively
|Sold at: Provigo and Maxi retail stores in Quebec
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in Quebec.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Additional information
About this site
Learn more: