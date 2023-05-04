Trudeau Farms Brand Curly Parsley Recalled due to Salmonella

Brand(s)Last updated2023-05-03

Summary

ProductCurly Parsley

Issue Food – Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

0 Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution 1 Trudeau Farms Curly parsley 160 g 0 68567 12520 8 All bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023 inclusively Sold at: Provigo and Maxi retail stores in Quebec

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Quebec.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Additional information

