U.S. and Mexico Keep Organic Trade Open

On May 7, 2021, Mexico’s agriculture secretariat (SADER) extended the deadline for U.S. organic exports to be certified to its Organic Products Law (LPO). U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack met with his counterpart Secretary Victor Villalobos, and they agreed to extend the compliance deadline to December 31, 2021. Through 2021, USDA-certified organic products may continue to be exported, but on January 1, 2022, organic products exported from the U.S. to Mexico must be certified to the LPO standard.

View Extension Announcement (Available in Spanish only)

USDA will continue to work with U.S. industry to assist in transitioning to LPO compliance and will continue to provide updates as necessary. Read the statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

For more information on LPO certification in advance of the January 1, 2022 deadline, please see the Foreign Agriculture Service Mexico City’s GAIN report, Mexico’s Organic Products Law (LPO) information page, a Questions and Answers document on the LPO, and a current list of SENASICA-accredited certifiers.