Unifrutti Acquires Verfrut to Strengthen its Global Multi-Fruit Platform

ABU DHABI, UAE – Unifrutti, a global leader in premium fresh fruits production and distribution, announced the acquisition of 100% of Sociedad Exportadora Verfrut S.A. (“Verfrut”), a key South American fruit producer and exporter.

Established in 1996, Verfrut is a prominent fresh produce player with presence in Chile and Peru, where it operates over 7,500 hectares of fully integrated farming and processing facilities. Verfrut grows a wide array of crops, including grapes, cherries, apples and blueberries, is renowned as the largest exporter of grapes in Peru and relies on a robust commercial and distribution network in the US, the EU, South America, and China.

This acquisition represents an important step in expanding Unifrutti’s integrated and sustainable global multi-fruit platform. With Verfrut’s inclusion, Unifrutti becomes a major fruit company in Chile, one of the largest production centers for grapes and cherries globally, and a leading apple player in the southern hemisphere. Furthermore, this acquisition strategically extends Unifrutti’s reach into Peru, a key hub in the fresh produce sector.

This move aligns with Unifrutti’s objective to meet increasing global demand for premium high-quality fruits, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable growth and reinforcing its leadership in the dynamic global fruit industry. The acquisition also extends access to a wider range of premium produce for the Group’s customers, with consistent, secure, and diversified supply.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Post-completion, Unifrutti will maintain Verfrut’s global operations, ensuring business continuity.

Mohamed Elsarky, Group CEO of Unifrutti, emphasized the strategic significance of this deal, stating: “Our acquisition of Verfrut is a strategic milestone, propelling Unifrutti’s growth and reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation. This expansion not only enhances our current operations but also paves the way for future growth, as we aim to become the preeminent and most sustainably driven global multi-fruit company, setting new standards in the industry. This transaction also resonates deeply with our shared family-owned heritage, and we are humbled and privileged to be entrusted with Verfrut’s 30-year legacy, collaboratively forging a regional champion in Chile and Peru.”

Romano Vercellino, founder and President of Verfrut, expressed enthusiasm about this new chapter: “We are making an excellent decision with this transaction. Verfrut is our life. After many years of hard work together with our great team, we are confident that Unifrutti will maintain our values that have guided us since the establishment of Verfrut. We look forward to the next stage of our successful journey.“

About Unifrutti Group:

Unifrutti Group is one of the main global players in the fresh fruit market, vertically integrated in production, marketing and distribution, with more than 14,000 hectares of land in Chile, Italy, the Philippines, and South Africa. The Group oversees the entire value chain and thanks to direct ownership of land located in different climate zones of the world, it is able to serve more than 50 countries all year round, distributing approximately 500,000 tons of fresh fruit to over 500 customers.

Founded in 1948 by Guido de Nadai, Unifrutti now employs more than 11,000 people at its headquarters and operating locations in Japan, Chile, South Africa, the Philippines, Italy, Spain, Uruguay, Turkey, the Middle East, China, and India.

Unifrutti Group is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy.

About Verfrut:

Founded in 1996 by Romano Vercellino Dellafiori, Verfrut has grown to become one of the largest fruit producers and exporters in Peru and Chile, exporting more than 15 million boxes last season, with a projection of over 25 million boxes in the coming years. With more than 7,500 hectares, it is a fully integrated company that grows, processes and markets 100% of its fruit worldwide.

The company has a diversified product range, the main ones being grapes, cherries, stone fruits, apples and others, and a solid and geographically varied commercial reach thanks to its commercial platforms in the US, Asia, EU and South America.

