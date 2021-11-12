United Fresh and Canadian Produce Marketing Association Release USA/Canada Labeling Guide, Second Edition

Ottawa, ON – United Fresh Produce Association and the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) are pleased to announce the release of the Second Edition of the USA/Canada Labeling Guide to support industry understanding of the differences and similarities for labeling compliance in both countries.

With significant changes to both the U.S. and Canadian regulatory and business requirements, the two associations collaborated to create the guide, designed to be the first point of reference for companies shipping to one or both markets. The second edition reflects changes such as the addition of the PTI Harmonized Case Label, changes in product identification, new U.S. GMO labeling requirements, changes to nutrition labeling in Canada, and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations requirements, including new traceability requirements for prepackaged fresh fruits and vegetables. Information is available for both consumer items and case/shipping containers of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We know that members in the US and Canada rely heavily on this guidance and anticipate that the revision will be a useful resource,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s Vice President, Member Services.

CPMA’s Vice President of Policy and Issue Management Jane Proctor added, “Association collaboration to meet member needs is a key component of efforts and this newly revised Guide reflects the commitment to providing the best resource for the industry.”

The Guide is complimentary for United Fresh and CPMA members and is available for download on both the United Fresh and CPMA websites. If you have questions on the guide, contact Emily Griep, United Fresh’s Food Safety Manager, at egriep@unitedfresh.org, or Jennifer Ong Tone, CPMA Dietitian, at jongtone@cpma.ca.

-30-

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

About the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA)

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.