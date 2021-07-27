United Fresh and Keany Produce Partner to Give Washington Conference Attendees A ‘Fresh Taste of DC’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association is partnering with Keany Produce & Gourmet and several Washington, D.C. restaurants on a new ‘Fresh Taste of DC’ campaign, introducing attendees of the 2021 United Fresh Washington Conference to some of the city’s most creative chefs and their fresh produce forward menus, September 20-22, 2021.

Starting this week, United Fresh will award one Washington Conference registrant per week with a $250 restaurant gift card to be used the night of Monday, September 20. The restaurants will play host to the fresh produce industry as they convene to advocate for the fresh produce industry during meetings with the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

“I cannot imagine a better way to welcome back the fresh produce industry and introduce first-time Washington Conference attendees to the exquisite dining scene of our nation’s capital,” said Angela Tiwari, Director, Grassroots & Political Action, United Fresh. “Thanks to Keany Produce, and these restaurant partners, we are so excited to offer a diverse lineup of restaurants that will be showcasing their fresh produce innovations to our members.”

“We are thrilled to invite the fresh produce industry to dine at some of our top restaurant partners in DC! Each participating restaurant has a unique approach to highlighting fresh produce on their menus that I know will satisfy every palate,” said Cassidy Williams, Marketing Manager, Keany Produce & Gourmet. “Keany is immensely grateful to partner with United Fresh for this campaign after such a difficult year for our entire industry.”

The host restaurants in the ‘Fresh Taste of DC’ campaign are some of Washington, D.C.’s biggest foodservice leaders when it comes to driving creative ways to delight diners with fresh produce.

‘Fresh Taste of DC’ host restaurants:

Anju

Estuary at the Conrad Hotel

Farmers & Distillers

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Old Ebbitt Grill

The Hamilton

Truluck’s

All industry members are encouraged to invite industry friends, or friends that live in the greater Washington Area with them to celebrate the return to in-person events in the nation’s capital. These restaurants will be showcasing the best the fresh produce industry has to offer.

The Washington Conference will once again include face-to-face Congressional meetings as the produce industry advocates for the most critical issues impacting the fresh produce supply chain, including labor, food safety, nutrition policy, infrastructure and more. The event also features a Produce Advocacy Bootcamp for attendees new to communicating with Congress, workshops detailing the public policy issues facing the industry, general sessions with top national leaders, and networking events throughout as our industry’s leaders come together in common purpose to advance the produce industry.

For more information on the ‘Fresh Taste of DC’ or the Washington Conference, visit www.unitedfresh.org. For questions, contact Angela Tiwari, United Fresh’s Director, Grassroots & Political Action, at atiwari@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3416.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite out industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org

About Keany Produce & Gourmet

Keany Produce & Gourmet is a family-owned and operated foodservice distributor located in Landover, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. Keany Produce was founded in 1978 by Kevin Keany in Washington, DC. Today, Kevin and his three brothers (Danny, Chris, and Ted) are still integrated in the daily operations of the company. Keany has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated fresh foodservice distributor on the East Coast. Keany Produce & Gourmet is committed to distributing fresh, high-quality products to the Mid-Atlantic region. Through this dedication, customers will also receive extraordinary, hands-on support from our strong, educated family of employees. www.keanyproduce.com

