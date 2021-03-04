Industry Leaders Discuss Empathy in Marketing During BrandStorm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh’s sixth annual BrandStorm™ event will take place online March 9-11, 2021. The event will feature two sessions specifically designed to facilitate dialogue around the subjective topic of empathy in marketing, both in consumer and business-to-business strategies.



In today’s cancel culture, stories of tone-deaf brand messaging are a dime a dozen. Tuesday, March 9 at 2:00 pm EST, Mary Coppola, United Fresh’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications will be joined by Amanda Keefer, Managing Director, Healthy Family Project and Ajit Saxena, Public Relations & Digital Marketing Manager, Mucci Farms to discuss ways to navigate empathy in consumer marketing at a time when emotions and opinions are on high alert during Taking Temperature: Empathy in B2C Marketing.

“Empathy is a lens through which all of our marketing communications decisions are made,” shared Ajit Saxena. “Consumers want to develop relationships with brands, and the feeling is mutual. It’s important that our marketing echo that sentiment by placing a high degree of emphasis on analyzing our often unpredictable social culture, in real time.”



Later on the nineth, at 3:30 pm EST, Raina Nelson, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Renaissance Food Group; Abby Prior, SVP Sales and Marketing, BrightFarms; and Melissa Moore, Marketing Manager, Pure Flavor will host an exploratory dialogue during Taking Temperature: Empathy in B2B Marketing.

These industry leaders will guide a discussion on where empathy belongs in B2B marketing, allowing BrandStorm attendees to share opinions, experiences and strategies of their own.

“Our cultural climate presents so many opportunities to get it wrong, and even more opportunities to do it right,” said Abby Prior. “I look forward to engaging my marketing peers across the industry to learn how each of us has brought empathy into our business relationships, corporate cultures and even personal experinces.”

United Fresh members can attend BrandStorm for $495 with discounts offered to marketing teams (from the same company) at the reduced rate of $395 each when you register two or more colleagues. Non-members can attend for $695. You can register here: www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about BrandStorm education, registration or to sponsor at the event, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.

###

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.