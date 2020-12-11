USDA Announces National Watermelon Promotion Board Appointments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of nine members to serve on the National Watermelon Promotion Board. The appointees will serve three-year terms from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.

Members newly appointed or reappointed are:

District 1 Producer: Kyler Bishop, Punta Gorda, Florida

District 1 Producer: Chad Chastain, Punta Gorda, Florida

District 1 Handler: Stephen R. Nichols, Lakeland, Florida

District 1 Handler: Rob Gibson, Vero Beach, Florida

Importer: Matthew N. Tanner, Pompano Beach, Florida

Importer: Christopher M. Dyer, Mission, Texas

Importer: Christian Murillo, Nogales, Arizona

Importer: Jeff Fawcett, Edinburg, Texas

Public Member: Craig A. Stokes, San Antonio, Texas

The National Watermelon Promotion Board now has 30 members composed of 10 producers, 10 handlers, nine importers and one public member. Approximately one-third of the board members are appointed each year. Members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.

More information about the National Watermelon Promotion Board, including a roster of members, is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Watermelon Promotion Board webpage and on the board’s website at www.watermelon.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity, and is paid for by industry assessments.