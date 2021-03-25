USDA Modifies Handling Regulation for Oregon and Washington Pears

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a final rule modifying the handling regulation for pears grown in Oregon and Washington.

This action decreases the maximum acceptable pressure for Beurre D’Anjou pears shipped throughout the United States and Canada from 14 pounds to 13 pounds during the period of August 15 to November 1. The change, based on Fresh Pear Committee-funded research, enables handlers to consistently deliver early-season pears that possess quality and condition characteristics that meet consumer preferences.

USDA and the committee work together to administer a federal marketing order that authorizes marketing research and development projects, along with grade, size and quality requirements intended to benefit pear producers in Oregon and Washington.

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on March 24, 2021. The rule goes into effect April 23, 2021.

More information about the marketing order is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) 927 Oregon and Washington Pears webpage, the AMS Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage or by contacting the Marketing Order and Agreement Division at (202) 720-2491.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help fruit, vegetable and specialty crop producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to 29 fruit, vegetable and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.