Starr Ranch Growers Generates Buzz With Spring Promotions to Support Juici Apples

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers is celebrating the first week of spring with marketing activities designed to generate buzz about the company’s exclusive JUICI apple.

To support the spring Bites & Blooms promotion, the company is leveraging its social media channels and Harvest Home blog to host giveaways, share new JUICI spring recipes and collaborate with micro-influencers across the country.

Targeted micro-influencers will receive limited edition Bloom Boxes filled with JUICI apples, custom cookies decorated with apple blossoms created by local Wenatchee bakery, Treat and mini floral bouquets. The influencers will also be challenged to create and share spring-centric JUICI apple recipes.

Shoppers who follow Starr Ranch online can participate in weekly giveaways that include JUICI apples, a large custom spring floral bouquet and a $100 gift card.

“Spring is when our orchards come alive,” said Dan Davis, director of business development. “The trees are blooming, bees are pollinating and we begin to anticipate harvest. We look forward to sharing a glimpse of this fascinating time with shoppers and hope our work with micro-influencers will encourage creativity and new uses for JUICI apples.”

Later this spring, the company will work with Boise, Idaho, based companies Heart of Timber and Lost Grove Brewing to share stories about each brand’s sustainability efforts. The collaborative April Earth Day promotion, staged at AutoCamp, a glamping destination for outdoor adventure seekers, encourages community involvement, outdoor activities and clean snacking.

“Earth Day is about supporting the environment, while celebrating the places we get to call home,” Davis said. “Protecting our homes in a sustainable manner, means healthy orchards, better fruit, less waste, fewer resources and a nourished land for generations to come. This Earth Day, and every day, we encourage people to get involved in conservation and make a difference for the planet.”

For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.