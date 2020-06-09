Starr Ranch Growers Launches Blog and Sweepstakes to Support Cherry Sales

Wenatchee, WASH – Starr Ranch Growers is increasing its marketing efforts to support cherry sales this season with the launch of a consumer blog and sweepstakes.

The blog, called Harvest Home, is housed on the company’s website and will be featured on all social media channels.

The name Harvest Home is an extension of the Starr Ranch Growers brand and serves as a creative destination featuring recipes, lifestyle inspiration, grower stories and relatable life hacks relevant to the company’s products. The first recipe released, Cherry Berry Cheesecake Popsicles is inspired by warm weather and summer activities.

“Harvest Home is our opportunity to engage with shoppers in a new, authentic way,” said Morgan Maitoza, social media and communications manager. “Today’s shoppers are connected and looking for valuable, relatable and inspiring digital content that feels true and genuine. Ultimately, we want this new space to feel like home. With this platform we hope to garner attention for the cherry category and leverage it moving forward as part of our overall consumer marketing efforts.”

In addition, the company will use social media to promote its Chilled & Cherry Summer Sweepstakes.

Chilled & Cherry is a social sweepstakes that will be featured on all of the company’s social media channels. To enter, participants must follow Starr Ranch Growers on Instagram, comment on a weekly Chilled & Cherry recipe and tag a friend for a chance to win that week’s themed prize. The company will utilize its social stories to showcase each week’s recipe with quick, interactive tutorials from the Starr Ranch Growers’ kitchen, with full recipe details featured on the new blog.

“The launch of Harvest Home ties in perfectly with our cherry social sweepstakes,” Maitoza said. “We hope to generate new blog subscribers as we promote our sweepstakes and begin building a database of loyal shoppers that we can grow with valuable content and share our story with.”

The cherry social sweepstakes kicks off June 8 and continues through the end of July.

For more information about the company and its products visit https://starranch.com.

About Starr Ranch

Starr Ranch Growers is a family-owned business in Wenatchee, Wash., that manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.