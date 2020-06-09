Potato Sales at Retail See a 9% Increase in Volume Since July 2019

DENVER — Retail potato sales soar, increasing 10.4% in dollar sales and 9.3% in volume sales between July 1, 2019 and May 19, 2020, according to IRI. All potato categories across the retail store, except deli-prepared sides, increased in dollar and volume sales. Fresh, frozen, dehydrated, and canned potatoes saw double-digit increases in both dollar and volume sales. Dehydrated potatoes had the largest increase in dollar and volume sales as dollar sales increased by 22% and volume sales increased by 15.2%. Many retailers removed parts of their deli-prepared sections since the beginning of March, contributing to the 4.7% decline in dollar sales and 7.5% decline in volume sales for that category.

Fresh potato sales increased in dollars and volume at retail for the timeframe. Fresh potato dollar sales increased 13.5% and volume sales increased 9%. All fresh potato types, except for reds and fingerlings, increased in volume sales. Fingerling potatoes were the only category that decreased in dollar sales by 4.9%. All pack sizes showed double-digit growth in dollar sales and volume sales. Bagged and bulk potatoes make up 98% of all potatoes sold in-store, both fresh pack types increased in dollar and volume sales.

These figures are compiled by IRI. Potatoes USA accepts no liability for the content of these reports, or for the consequences of any actions taken on the basis of any information contained herein. Please reach out to media@potatoesusa.com with any questions.

