USDA Proposes Revising Grapefruit and Orange Standards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) proposes to amend the U.S. Standards for Grades of Grapefruit (Texas and States other than Florida, California and Arizona) and U.S. Standards for Grades of Oranges (Texas and States other than Florida, California and Arizona) to update the Acceptable Quality Level (AQL) tables.

The proposed update to the AQLs would permit a certain percentage of defects in each grade. Current AQLs allow a certain number of defective fruit in each grade. The change is being proposed to reflect current market practices.

The proposed rule was published in the Federal Register on March 10, 2020. Written comments must be received by May 11, 2020. Comments may be submitted online at www.regulations.gov, faxed to (540) 361-1199, or mailed to the USDA, Specialty Crops Inspection Division, 100 Riverside Parkway, Suite 101, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22406.

More information about commodity standards is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Grades and Standards webpage.