USDA Swears in 32 Members to Potatoes USA’s Board of Directors

DENVER – On March 14, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture conducted a swearing-in ceremony for 30 producer members and two importers to join the Potatoes USA Board of Directors during its Annual Meeting.

In a display of commitment to the potato industry, the USDA appointed 16 new members and reappointed 16 members to the Board to serve three-year terms, expiring February 28, 2026. Alex Caryl, Branch Chief of the Market Development Division of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service’s Specialty Crops Program, officiated the swearing-in ceremony.

The nomination process for Board Members is conducted annually. Candidates are proposed by the industry and are appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture after a thorough review. The 2023 Board showcases an ensemble of 93 members, with representation from growers, importers, and one public member, reflecting the organization’s commitment to a broad spectrum of knowledge and experience in the industry.

The Potatoes USA Board of Directors is the guiding force behind the organization’s efforts to promote and support the potato industry. Tasked with setting strategic goals and objectives, the Board allocates resources to various initiatives such as marketing, research, and education. Additionally, the Board monitors the performance of these programs, adjusting as necessary to ensure their effectiveness and impact for the potato industry, including growers, processors, and other stakeholders.

New Board Members

Jim Corneillie, Arizona

Trever Belnap, Idaho

Ben Josephson, Idaho

David Mundt, Idaho

Jeff Irving, Maine

Eric Makarewicz, Michigan

Sander Dagen, Minnesota

Tom Nilson, North Dakota

Dave Masser, Pennsylvania

Rhonda Kleyn, Washington

Blake Underwood, Washington

Levi Underwood, Washington

Jake Wardenaar, Washington

Charlie Husnick, Wisconsin

John D. Schroeder, Wisconsin

Aron Derbidge, Importer Member

Reappointed Members

Kamren Koompin, Idaho

Ryan Moss, Idaho

Andrew Porath, Idaho

Justin Searle, Idaho

Jennifer Gogan, Maine

David Fedje, North Dakota

Casey Folson, Minnesota

Jess Blatchford, Oregon

Troy Sorensen, Nebraska

Steve Barrett, Texas

Juan Martinez, Washington

Dennis Wright, Washington

Michael Carter, Wisconsin

Josh Knights, Wisconsin

Kevin Schleicher, Wisconsin

Kathy DeVries-Ruehs, Importer Member

