Vanguard International Remembers Marcela Riquelme

ISSAQUAH, WA – Marcela Riquelme was a caring wife, mother, co-worker, and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 15, 2021 at the age of 48.

Marcela is survived by her two daughters and one son.

Born in Chile, Marcela spent 20 years living in Vancouver, Canada before returning to Chile later in her career. An avid explorer, Marcela was always planning her upcoming travelling adventures. Marcela was the Logistics & Operations Coordinator at the Vanguard International office in Santiago, Chile. In this role Marcela was a pivotal connector for the entire Vanguard global team and was a welcome, smiling, eagerly happy presence with everyone she worked with. Vanguard’s growers and customers were always delighted with her professionalism and can-do attitude.

Marcela was always excited to celebrate her co-worker birthdays and was regularly the first one in and the last one to leave our team celebrations.

The entire Vanguard organization will remember and honor the light she brought to our team. She had great wit and a quick sense of humor that left us talking and laughing for hours. Her smile every morning was a blessing we will all remember.

An account has been set up for those wanting to support Marcela’s family during this difficult time. Donations can be made through paypal.com using the email account JLOBACH@YAHOO.COM.

